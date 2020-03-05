Darby Allin Taken to Hospital After AEW Dynamite Main Event

Darby Allin had to face both Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara by himself in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he wound up taking a trip to the hospital after losing. Allin was supposed to team up with newly-crowned AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, but Mox was jumped on his way to the ring by Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz and was unable compete. Allin put up a valiant fight on his own, at one point even giving a hot tag to himself, but things went off the rails when Jericho nailed him with a Judas Effect in mid-air while he was attempting a suicide dive.

Allin took to Twitter after the show with a photo from a hospital waiting room

He also added that he’s waiting on getting medically cleared for return.

Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring. After getting my skull smashed.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ojM272C8H2 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020

Even though Jericho was the one to deliver the finishing blow to Allin’s head, “Le Champion” actually thinks very highly of the rising star.

“Darby Allin, you see him come out and people are dressing like him now,” Jericho said in an interview with the Keepin’ It 100 podcast back in December. “Kids and women are putting the face paint on. At first, you’re like, ‘who is this guy?’ Then I had him come down and attack me off the skateboard. Then we had the match where he had his hands tied behind his back and all that stuff. He did the crazy promo where he’s in a bodybag, getting crowd surfed at a punk rock show. Then he has an amazing match with Moxley. He’s made. He went from nothing to a legit made star in less than two months. He wants it. He reminds me a lot of Jeff Hardy. He’s got an x-factor to him.”

After Guevara pinned Allin, Moxley made his way down to the ring with a steel chair and attacked the entire Inner Circle faction. Unfortunately the numbers game caught up with him, and Mox wound up taking a triple powerbomb off the entrance ramp through a table

Elsewhere on Dynamite WWE Hall of Fame Jake “The Snake” Roberts made a surprise appearance and told Cody Rhodes he’d soon be managing a new client who would be looking to “slay” the executive vice president