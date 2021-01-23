AEW Dark Will Showcase The Women's Division This Week

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.

This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed and showcase the company's women's division like never before. In fact, there will be six women's matches on AEW Dark this week, which will be comprised of 16 matches total.

The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 16 matches announced for this week's show:

Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

Shanna vs. KiLynn King

SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna

Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol

M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny

Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight

Jurassic Express with Marko Stung vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow

"Walk Off” with “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson (Guest Judges: Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards)

Ray Jaz vs. 10 with 5 and -1

Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black

Davienne vs. Tay Conti with Anna Jay and -1

Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker with Reba

Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse with Diamante

Abadon vs. Vertvixen

Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto

This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded sixteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, debuts, and much more!

⁠

Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/YKPhM48iSN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2021

