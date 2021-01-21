NXT and AEW Dynamite's Jan. 27 Full Cards: Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly, Young Bucks & Good Brothers Join Forces

AEW's Beach Break and NXT's Valentine's Day TakeOver are both still a few weeks away, but both shows didn't hesitate to announce matches for their Jan. 27 episodes. NXT will see the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments, while AEW continues its crossover with Impact Wrestling as The Good Brothers and Young Bucks team up for an eight-man tag match with The Dark Order.

Which show will you be watching live next week? And which match are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below!