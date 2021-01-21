NXT and AEW Dynamite's Jan. 27 Full Cards: Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly, Young Bucks & Good Brothers Join Forces
AEW's Beach Break and NXT's Valentine's Day TakeOver are both still a few weeks away, but both shows didn't hesitate to announce matches for their Jan. 27 episodes. NXT will see the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments, while AEW continues its crossover with Impact Wrestling as The Good Brothers and Young Bucks team up for an eight-man tag match with The Dark Order.
Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
Balor and O'Reilly have formed an unlikely alliance and will take on Lorcan and Burch in a non-title tag match.
Men's Dusty Classic Quarterfinals
The next round of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get underway as MSK face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick and the Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff.
The Young Bucks & Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order
Even though it looks like there's a pretty definitive divide between The Young Bucks and the rest of the former Bullet Club members, they'll team with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face four members of The Dark Order.
Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
Archer has wanted to get his hands on Kingston for weeks, and now "The Murderhawk Monster" finally gets his chance.
Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood
Jurassic Express interrupted FTR's promo this week as Jungle Boy claimed he could beat either man on the team by himself. Harwood took that challenge, and Luchasaurus promised to be at ringside to ensure nobody (i.e Tully Blanchard) interferes.
Cody Rhodes Responds to Shaq
The on-and-off storyline between Cody Rhodes and Shaq/Jade Cargill will finally take another step this week as Rhodes will take time to address O'Neal's comments from a few weeks back.