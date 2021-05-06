AEW Announces Two World Championship Matches for Double or Nothing 2021

✖

All Elite Wrestling booked its first two matches for the May 30 Double or Nothing pay-per-view during this week's AEW Dynamite. Early in the show it was confirmed that Hikaru Shida would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Britt Baker, who recently reached the No. 1 contender spot after Shida's defense against Tay Conti. Shida won the title at last year's Double or Nothing and as the company's longest-reigning champion has defended it against Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, Rose, Anna Jay, Abadon, Ryo Mizunami and Conti. Baker, meanwhile, was on the losing end of her last two feuds against Big Swole and Thunder Rosa but hasn't lost a singles match since her Unsanctioned bout with Rosa.

Later in the night Kenny Omega appeared with all four of his current championship belts (three of which were being carried by Michael Nakazawa). Tony Schiavone then made the announcement that next week's Dynamite would feature the top two contenders in the singles division, Orange Cassidy and PAC, in an eliminator match. The winner gets to challenge "The Cleaner" for the AEW title on May 30.

Omega then mocked the idea of Cassidy possibly earning the spot, prompting him to come out and confront him on the stage. The champ continued to ridicule Orange and even stole his aviators before leaving.

AEW president Tony Khan confirmed earlier in the day that Double or Nothing will have a capacity crowd at Daily's Place for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Every episode of AEW television and pay-per-views has been running out of the Jacksonville amphitheater since last year's Double or Nothing.