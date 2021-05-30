AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds

✖

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight with the 2021 Double or Nothing event. The show marks the first time since the pandemic began that AEW has been able to run an event at full capacity, meaning that fans will be packed into the stands of Daily's Place in Jacksonville rather than members of the AEW locker room. All four of the company's top titles will be on the line, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will clash once again in a Stadium Stampede Match, Cody Rhodes will take on Anthony Ogogo and Sting will have his first live-action match since his 2015 retirement when he faces Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page alongside Darby Allin.

In an interview with ComicBook in the days leading up to the event, Cody Rhodes talked about his excitement in seeing fans return. He said, "I know what the footprint looks like for Daily's Place for Double or Nothing and for Dynamite, the subsequent Dynamites that surround it, and what our market rep Raphael has set up. However, it still doesn't seem real and it probably won't feel real until we walk out and actually see, 'Well, it's not the locker room in the crowd at the moment. It's not the good guys and the bad guys. It's literally actual paying fans right there, six feet away.' And that's going to be an incredible feeling."

How to Watch AEW Double or Nothing 2021:

Date: May 30, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. pre-show)

Location: Daily's Place Amphitheater, Jacksonville, Florida

Stream: FITE TV, B/R Live, Pay-per-view

"That'll change the whole dynamic of the show. There's a lot that we can prepare for and get ready for, but maybe it's like riding a bicycle, performing in front of fans, but I think we're going to be so grateful as a company, as a whole, that it will be a really beautiful event having them so close and having them back," he continued.

Check out the full card for Double or Nothing below, along with the betting odds for the top matches via BetOnline: