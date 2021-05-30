AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds
All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight with the 2021 Double or Nothing event. The show marks the first time since the pandemic began that AEW has been able to run an event at full capacity, meaning that fans will be packed into the stands of Daily's Place in Jacksonville rather than members of the AEW locker room. All four of the company's top titles will be on the line, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will clash once again in a Stadium Stampede Match, Cody Rhodes will take on Anthony Ogogo and Sting will have his first live-action match since his 2015 retirement when he faces Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page alongside Darby Allin.
In an interview with ComicBook in the days leading up to the event, Cody Rhodes talked about his excitement in seeing fans return. He said, "I know what the footprint looks like for Daily's Place for Double or Nothing and for Dynamite, the subsequent Dynamites that surround it, and what our market rep Raphael has set up. However, it still doesn't seem real and it probably won't feel real until we walk out and actually see, 'Well, it's not the locker room in the crowd at the moment. It's not the good guys and the bad guys. It's literally actual paying fans right there, six feet away.' And that's going to be an incredible feeling."
How to Watch AEW Double or Nothing 2021:
- Date: May 30, 2021
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. pre-show)
- Location: Daily's Place Amphitheater, Jacksonville, Florida
- Stream: FITE TV, B/R Live, Pay-per-view
"That'll change the whole dynamic of the show. There's a lot that we can prepare for and get ready for, but maybe it's like riding a bicycle, performing in front of fans, but I think we're going to be so grateful as a company, as a whole, that it will be a really beautiful event having them so close and having them back," he continued.
Check out the full card for Double or Nothing below, along with the betting odds for the top matches via BetOnline:
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (-450) vs. Orange Cassidy (+350) vs. PAC (+500)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (-400) vs. Hikaru Shida (+250)
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro (-600) vs. Lance Archer (+350)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (-120) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (-120)
- Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage (Favorite) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant
- The Pinnacle (-120) vs. The Inner Circle (-120) (Stadium Stampede)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
- Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Riho