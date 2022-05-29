AEW Fans Are Calling Out Bleacher Report Over Technical Issues Before Double or Nothing (Update)

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place tonight via the Bleacher Report streaming app here in the United States, but unfortunately, many fans who have attempted to purchase the event have been hit with technical difficulties before the show has even started. The complaints have ranged from the app not working on multiple platforms to customers being asked to buy the show a second time after having already made their purchase. You can see some of the complaints in the list below.

The show, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET following the one-hour Buy-In, has MJF vs. Wardlow reportedly planned as the opener. Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship will reportedly close the show as the main event.

Update: Tony Schiavone stated during the Buy-In that the company has been made aware of the issues and that, according to Bleacher Report, the app is now back up and running.