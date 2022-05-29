AEW Fans Are Calling Out Bleacher Report Over Technical Issues Before Double or Nothing (Update)
AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place tonight via the Bleacher Report streaming app here in the United States, but unfortunately, many fans who have attempted to purchase the event have been hit with technical difficulties before the show has even started. The complaints have ranged from the app not working on multiple platforms to customers being asked to buy the show a second time after having already made their purchase. You can see some of the complaints in the list below.
The show, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET following the one-hour Buy-In, has MJF vs. Wardlow reportedly planned as the opener. Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship will reportedly close the show as the main event.
Update: Tony Schiavone stated during the Buy-In that the company has been made aware of the issues and that, according to Bleacher Report, the app is now back up and running.
The BR issue was so widespread that Tony Schiavone announced the fix during this tag match.#AEWDoN— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) May 29, 2022
ARE YOU F&%KING KIDDING ME BLEACHER REPORT I NEED TO SEE @AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/dAAZQmfo28— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 29, 2022
Anyone else having issues with Bleacher Report Live? #AEW #AEWDoN— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 29, 2022
Bleacher Report is not working. Asked me to pay when I already did. Now the app isn't loading. Please, AEW, broadcast your PPVs elsewhere. This is a garbage customer experience. #AEW— Michael Thomas (@michaelTwrites) May 29, 2022
Yo @AEW.... Drop Bleacher Report... Seriously... Every damn time there is PPV, BR Live wanna fuck up...— LionHeartJay (@LionHeartJay90) May 29, 2022
YES! The page is back to asking me to pay $49.99 that I already paid! We're gettin there, folks!— TAPE (@tapemachines) May 29, 2022
#AEWDoN AEW Double Or Nothing— Alexander (@HeartcoreLegend) May 29, 2022
If you purchased it on Bleacher Report, you got nothing.@BleacherReport
Issues ordering AEW PPVs again on @BleacherReport ... app won't activate on my TV despite the code saying it was authenticated ...— Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) (@bpritchard152) May 29, 2022
Hey @BleacherReport @BRSupport if y’all still haven’t figured out streaming maybe just bow out and let @FiteTV handle it? Dalton really dropping the ball. You’d think @AEW would care about fans dropping $50 being able to actually watch the show. #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/0Jk9aybG9V— 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 🏴☠️ (@patcheschance) May 29, 2022