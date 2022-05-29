AEW Double or Nothing Match Opener, Main Event Reportedly Confirmed

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and a good chunk of the match order for the card has been revealed. Per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MJF vs. Wardlow is slotted to open the show followed by The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys and Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship. The Anarchy in the Arena match involving the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be the penultimate match, followed by AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. CM Punk as the main event.

Given all the drama that has surrounded MJF for the past 24 hours, this seems to be confirmation that he'll still wrestle tonight. The stipulation for the match states that Wardlow needs to win in order to be free from his contract with Max and finally be signed with AEW.

Per sources close to AEW, the opening match of tonight’s Double or Nothing pay per view is currently scheduled to be MJF vs. Wardlow



Young Bucks-Hardys is second, then Jade Cargill-Anna Jay. Anarchy in the Arena is two before the main event, which is Hangman-Punk — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) May 29, 2022

One thing to keep in mind for the show is that Tony Khan specifically said on AEW Unrestricted that he wants to avoid having Page vs. Punk take place while the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat takes place. That game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes after the pay-per-view starts.

"If it were to go to a game seven, we have a contingency plan. We'll get started with a live pay-per-view broadcast probably just before that game would tip off, but I don't care if it goes long, even if it went to overtime, I'm planning ahead. I've thought about this ahead long before I had any idea it would be the Heat and Celtics which is pretty amazing 10 years later," Khan said. "But having been in Vegas at that fight and remembering the long delay because they didn't want to put the world title main event in the ring for Pacquiao vs Bradley until that game was over and really getting that settled, it was a long delay. We're going to have great action up the way. This is going to be an awesome show. There's so much in store and it's going to be a great night. Just like with UFC or the biggest boxing matches, you're going to get this big prize fight."

"I promise that Hangman Page versus CM Punk for the world championship is not going to go to the ring until after game seven, if there is a game seven. So it leaves it open even for those diehard fans of those teams if there is a Heat-Celtics game seven. I promise just like Bob Arum did, another promoter here in Vegas, said that Pacquiao-Bradley was not going to go to the ring, I promise we'll hold it back because we've planned ahead in case there was a game seven not knowing who it would be. But it might not even happen, but if it does, we're prepared," he continued.