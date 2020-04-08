Report: AEW Double or Nothing in Jeopardy After MGM Grand Garden Arena Cancels All May Events

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 23. Unfortunately it sounds like the show could be in jeopardy, as MGM’s resorts have reportedly canceled all events through the end of May.

So far the only match announced for the show was the final round of the eight-man TNT Championship tournament. The tournament is scheduled to start on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and features Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana and Lance Archer.

All MGM Resorts shows and attractions have been cancelled through May 31st as of today, per source. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) April 8, 2020

ComicBook has reached out to AEW for comment on the situation. We will keep you updated as more news emerges.

This story is developing…