AEW Double or Nothing: Kenny Omega Narrowly Escapes With AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega narrowly escaped Sunday's Double or Nothing event still the AEW World Champion. Late in the bout it looked like PAC was going force Orange Cassidy to tap out to the Brutalizer, refusing the break the hold even as Omega repeatedly kicked him in the head. The champ then abused the No Disqaulification rule by attacking the referee, then bashing "The Bastard" across the face with all four of his titles. Cassidy managed to regain consciousness long enough to deliver an Orange Punch, but Omega reversed it into a Crucifix roll-up for the win.
This was the first of many world championship defenses Omega has lined up for the summer. He'll defend the AEW title again in two weeks against Casino Battle Royale winner Jungle Boy, will take on Moose for the Impact World Championship at Against All Odds next month and has a dream match with Andrade scheduled for TripleMania this coming August.
Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below! AEW returns to action this coming Friday with the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite.
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho
- Hangman Page def. Brian Cage
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
- Casino Battle Royale: Jungle Boy def. Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
- Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro def. Lance Archer
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker def. Hikaru Shida
- Sting & Darby Allin def. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
