AEW Double or Nothing: Kenny Omega Narrowly Escapes With AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega narrowly escaped Sunday's Double or Nothing event still the AEW World Champion. Late in the bout it looked like PAC was going force Orange Cassidy to tap out to the Brutalizer, refusing the break the hold even as Omega repeatedly kicked him in the head. The champ then abused the No Disqaulification rule by attacking the referee, then bashing "The Bastard" across the face with all four of his titles. Cassidy managed to regain consciousness long enough to deliver an Orange Punch, but Omega reversed it into a Crucifix roll-up for the win.

This was the first of many world championship defenses Omega has lined up for the summer. He'll defend the AEW title again in two weeks against Casino Battle Royale winner Jungle Boy, will take on Moose for the Impact World Championship at Against All Odds next month and has a dream match with Andrade scheduled for TripleMania this coming August.

Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below! AEW returns to action this coming Friday with the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite.