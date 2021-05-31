AEW Double or Nothing: Miro Beats Lance Archer to Retain TNT Championship

✖

The hostility between Miro and Lance Archer was already quite high before Double or Nothing, but things only escalated further when Miro hit Jake Roberts with a cheap shot. Archer was livid when he got to the ring, and early on he went to make an example. of Miro. It worked too, but Miro was able to get his bearings and send Archer over the barricade multiple times before rolling him back into the ring.

Multiple stomps followed, but Archer was able to turn the tables and catch his breath. He hit Miro with a knee but Miro responded with a Leg Lariat, sending Archer down hard to the mat. Miro pumped up the crowd before hitting Archer with high kicks. He hit 3. of them but the 4th ended up with him hitting the Helicoaster against Miro.

Archer went to the top rope but hit nothing, and Miro capitalized with a big roundhouse and a slam, but Archer kicked out of the pin. Jake hit the ring though but Miro grabbed him before he could get the snake out. He kicked Archer and sent him reeling, and then Miro shook the bag and threw it out of the ring.

Miro stalked Jake, but Archer intercepted Miro and hit a Choke Slam, but Miro kicked out. Archer had Miro up on his shoulders but Miro escaped and went to work on Archer with low leg chops. Archer hit a huge shoulder block on Miro that sent him out of the ring.

Miro kicked the ropes and stunned Archer, and then hit a huge Thurst Kick to lay out Archer on the mat. He then stomped the spin and tried to lock in his submission, but Archer kept fighting out. He then pivoted into another submission and locked in tight, and Archer faded, giving Miro the victory.

Here's the full card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Adam Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Sting and Darby Allin vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

TNT Championship: Miro vs Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle

Casino Battle Royale: Includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Isiah Kassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Marc Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Griff Garrison, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Brian Pillman Jr., Preston Vance, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and one competitor to be announced.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

What have you thought of Double or Nothing so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!