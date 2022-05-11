AEW's Dustin Rhodes Reveals What Their Dad Would've Thought of Cody Rhodes' Move to WWE

✖

Cody Rhodes' move from AEW to WWE has been one of the biggest stories of the year for several reasons, including the fact that it's the first time someone has moved from AEW to WWE since the company launched. Cody's brother Dustin is still in AEW though, and in a new interview on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast, Dustin was asked about Cody's decision to leave and head back to WWE. Dustin is of course bummed that he isn't working alongside Cody in AEW anymore, but he does feel that their father Dusty Rhodes would approve of Cody's decision to "take the money".

"I knew dad always wanted us to be happy and he [Dusty Rhodes] would have his suggestions like that and try to lead us in the right way," Dustin said. "But ultimately, these are our decisions, right? Money is money, and dad would always say, 'Take the money.' He always said, 'Take the money,' and I know, just me watching it [Cody's first promo after WWE WrestleMania 38] and seeing dad up there on the screen and talking about him and Cody's very passionate about his promos, about everything single word that he's gonna say which is very important, right? Especially for that first one, which was very important. You're making a huge impact on a lot of people. It's the first time you've been back in years, he did it, and I know dad would be happy. He's sitting in the rafters. That's where I pictured him when me and Cody wrestled at Double or Nothing, right?"

Even if they were both still in AEW together, Dustin ruled out ever wrestling Cody again a while back. "I've talked about this a lot over the last couple of years, having an opportunity to work with my brother, and not knowing what to expect with the AEW audience and no idea of I'm gonna get any reaction at all, and just the fact that we went out there, and I got a reaction, and the match was like, just for me and him, perfect. It was a long time coming that we weren't allowed in WWE to do. Not Stardust vs. Goldust, I mean just serious brother versus brother. It's hard to do. It's hard to do as you look at all the brothers versus brothers. There's nothing good to come from them, right? I'll never do it again. I'll never wrestle him again. It did a lot to me that night," Rhodes said.

As for Cody heading to WWE, Rhodes said "I was happy for him but I was also – I missed him already and I miss him being here but I know he's young and you know, let's go. Go do your thing so I'm very happy for him and I'm like, 'Hey man, more power to you. Go get that title and win it all and do your stuff.'"

H/T Fightful