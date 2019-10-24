NXT Champion Adam Cole Appears on AEW Dynamite During Britt Baker Promo Video

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw a surprise appearance from the other side of the aisle, as reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole’s face flashed on the screen during a promo package for Britt Baker. The video hyped up Baker’s roots in Pittsburgh and showed her at various sporting events cheering on the city. One of them showed her alongside her boyfriend, who happens to be Cole.

While the appearance was incredibly quick, plenty of wrestling fans took to Twitter to point out his appearance.

adam cole when he gets caught watching aew just for britts match pic.twitter.com/Y97AyC4mc0 — sofia ⚡️ (@undisputedflair) October 24, 2019

“Adam Cole is the first person since Rick Rude to appear on 2 wrestling programs simultaneously,” one fan joked.

This isn’t the first time Cole and Baker’s relationship wound up on television. Baker famously popped up in the crowd near Stephanie McMahon during a recent NXT TakeOver event.

#AEW‘S Britt Baker (she is dating Adam Cole) in the bottom left corner with a great expression towards Stephanie McMahon. #WWE #NXTTakeover pic.twitter.com/tQELQeBCmZ — NoDQ.com: WWE Crown Jewel 2019 news #CrownJewel (@nodqdotcom) June 2, 2019

Both Baker and Cole recently spoke with ComicBook.com about working on opposing shows each week.

“So our initial reaction… Right away obviously there’s the, ‘Well, this is kind of sad.’ Just in the sense that we won’t really be able to watch each other live,” Baker said. “We won’t be able to go to each other’s shows or anything like that. But it’s also exciting and somewhat, you know, competitive that we’re wrestling on the same nights against each other.

“I just have to remind him every week that the majority of his fans are going to be watching me now Wednesday nights and not him,” she added. “I think that he’s just going to have to live with that, and I hope it’s something in time that he’s okay with.”

“We just think it’s so cool,” Cole said in a separate intervie. “I know she’s said this before, but she’s one of my biggest supporters. She’s incredibly proud of me. She’s always in my corner, and the same goes for me. When I look at her not just as the performer that she’s grown into over these past four, four-and-a-half years, but the person that she is, that girl works her tail off.