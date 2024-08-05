AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT’s Next Head-To-Head Announced

This October, WWE NXT will officially head to The CW but it will still be sticking to its Tuesday night time slot as Monday Night Raw approaches the Netflix era in 2025 as well as WWE SmackDown. AEW has announced its yearly “Title Tuesday” Dynamite special which usually goes head to head with WWE NXT. Last year, NXT was able to pull a significant lead over its competitor due to the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker who all made appearances on the show. While Dynamite pulled just over 600,000 viewers, NXT brought in a hefty 921,000.

When AEW was formed and made the ambitious decision to counter-program NXT on Wednesdays, fans deemed it the “Wednesday Night Wars.” While NXT held steady for the first few months of the company’s formation, as the pandemic hit AEW only began to grow stronger. NXT began to slow down while AEW was in a significant boom period but the saving grace was the move to USA Network in 2021 which was a multi-year agreement. With the two shows running unopposed, it gave fans of both companies the opportunity to watch back-to-back nights instead.

AEW Dynamite: “Title Tuesday” emanates from Spokane Arena in Washington state on October 8th, a week after the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite which will take place in Pittsburgh. The reason for the change is because of the MLB season which will host their playoffs on TBS. AEW hasn’t been back in Pittsburgh since November of last year when Collision made a stop in the city.

There, people like Daniel Garcia, Julia Hart, FTR, House of Black and Eddie Kingston, among others. With Britt Baker officially back in the mix after returning from injury, it’s very likely she will heavily featured on the show in some way, given that’s her hometown. Pre-sale for both shows begins August 7th for AEW Insiders but they will be available to the general public starting August 9th. The hallmark episodes come as AEW is still in the midst of negotiating their next television rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and potentially, other prospects. In July AEW CEO Tony Khan told ComicBook that they were having “really productive” renewal talks with WBD.

“No matter what happens, I think there’s going to be a great home and a great opportunity for AEW,” Khan said. “We love being here on TBS and TNT and they love having us. It’s been a really productive renewal negotiation and I’m really excited about it. We’re having great talks and they’re going to keep continuing through this week and beyond.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news on AEW and WWE.