WWE NXT Reveals First CW Promo

Later this year WWE NXT will be moving from its longtime home of USA Network to The CW, which is one part of a larger shift in WWE’s programming as Raw moves to Netflix and SmackDown moves to USA. As we get closer to the October release date, WWE has now started to put the promotion rollout into gear, and now NXT has released its first promo and commercial for NXT’s upcoming CW debut. The new promo starts with Trick Williams and features NXT superstars like Kelani Jordan, Tank, Tony D’Angelo, and Fallon Henley, but footage is also shown of more superstars like Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Oba Femi, Wes Lee, Sol Ruca, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Joe Coffey, Lash Legend, and more. NXT will premiere on The CW on October 1st, and you can watch the first promo for the upcoming move right here.

NXT on CW

The CW has undergone a bit of a transformation over the past few months, and NXT seems to be a perfect fit for what the network is leaning into moving forward. “We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

The Right Move for CW

All three of WWE’s marquee shows are moving to new homes over the next year, starting with NXT on The CW. Then SmackDown will move to USA Network, while Raw will stick around on USA until 2025, which will then see Monday Night Raw set up shop at Netflix. In a previous interview in May, CW President Dennis Miller revealed that Raw and SmackDown were a bit beyond their budget, but they saw a great fit in NXT.

“We knew that Raw and SmackDown were a little bit beyond our budget here,” Miller said. “Then if you look, we have a lot of sports where we have kind of that next tier moving into the first tier here, whether it’s the Xfinity races leading into the Cup, or it’s NXT leading into Raw and SmackDown. So it just started to fit. Then over the course of a couple of months, we went back and forth and got the deal done.”

