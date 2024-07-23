AEW Having “Really Productive Renewal Negotiation” With Warner Bros. Discovery (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling inches closer to the midnight hour with its media rights negotiations. Back in 2019, AEW inked a five-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to broadcast AEW Dynamite on TNT every Wednesday in the primetime slot of 8 PM ET. Since then, AEW’s contract with WBD has evolved, adding in-ring programs like AEW Rampage and AEW Collision as well as reality shows AEW Rhodes to the Top and AEW All Access. Throughout this contract year, AEW President Tony Khan has emphasized that he wants to extend his company’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and eventually expand it to make WBD’s streaming service, Max, the streaming home of all AEW content.

AEW Having “Really Productive Renewal” Process With WBD

The papers have yet to be signed, but things are looking good for AEW’s future with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking to ComicBook, AEW President Tony Khan shared the latest update on his discussions with AEW’s current television partner.

“They really want us here, which is very exciting and we’re just working through it. There’s a lot to figure out,” Khan said. “We’re doing three TV shows, totaling five hours of television per week. I think the quality of Dynamite right now is as good as it’s ever been. It’s great being here on TBS and TNT. I think there’s more possibilities, lots more things we can do together.

“No matter what happens, I think there’s going to be a great home and a great opportunity for AEW,” Khan continued. “We love being here on TBS and TNT and they love having us. It’s been a really productive renewal negotiation and I’m really excited about it. We’re having great talks and they’re going to keep continuing through this week and beyond.”

Those “great talks” happen between Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, an executive which Khan has a long-running relationship with.

“I have a great relationship with Mr. Zaslav. He’s tremendous. I really like David. He’s a good friend to me and my family, and also a big fan of AEW,” Khan continued. “That bodes really well for all of us. Hopefully we can figure it out to be here for a long time because it’s a great relationship.”

Warner Bros. Discovery is in a unique position going into 2025. Dating back to 1984, one of the conglomerate’s premiere attractions has been NBA basketball games. As of this writing, Warner Bros. Discovery is in a bidding war with Amazon for the NBA package. If WBD loses the NBA, the appeal for AEW most likely grows, as the company will seek to fill its massive live sports void with other live sports products.

“They have great sports rights, including AEW. This is the home of March Madness, the home of Major League Baseball, and this year one of the homes of the College Football Playoff, which I thought was a really astute acquisition by Warner Bros. Discovery,” Khan commented on WBD’s greater sports library. “They picked up the NHL. They’re picking up more college sports rights. I think they’re doing some really savvy things. I’m still not sure what the future of the NBA is. I think there was still some question as to what’s going to happen with those game rights.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW’s future with Warner Bros. Discovery.