Photo: AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach Special Entrance Set Revealed

AEW Dynamite will have a special theme this week, as All Elite Wrestling is reviving the classic WCW pay-per-view Bash at the Beach for Wednesday night’s episode in Miami, Florida. The promotion posted a photo to Twitter earlier in the afternoon showing off the beach-themed entrance stage the show will have, complete with surf boards and palm trees. The original event ran as an annual pay-per-view on the WCW calendar from 1994-2000, and all but two of its shows took place in Florida.

Fite TV also uploaded a video giving a closer look at the set.

Here’s the card for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin vs. PAC

Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship match)

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong and Mel

Cody Rhodes responds to MJF’s stipulations for match at AEW Revolution

AEW announced on Wednesday that the company had signed a new extension with WarnerMedia to remain on TNT through 2023 and had agreed to launch a second weekly wrestling show in the near future.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the new deal is for $175 million and TNT has the option to extend the show through 2024 at an increased rate. No word yet on when the new show will launch, but Meltzer wrote that there’s no guarantee it joins Dynamite on TNT.