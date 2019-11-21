Watch: Billy Gunn Makes His AEW Dynamite Debut

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW road agent Billy Gunn made his AEW Dynamite debut on this week’s episode during the Dynamite Dozen 12-man Battle Royale. Gunn was the last of the 12 men to enter the ring, and successfully eliminated Jimmy Havoc and Marko Stunt before being tossed over the top rope by “Hangman” Adam Page. The former multi-time WWF Tag Team Champion first signed on with the company back in January and made his in-ring debut during the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, but he hadn’t been seen on AEW television since Dynamite launched on TNT back in early October.

Later in the bout Gunn was on the verge of eliminating the cocky MJF, but he was distracted by the massive Wardlow at ringside. The distraction gave Page the opening he needed to hit the Buckshot Lariat.

Gunn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019 alongside five other members of D-Generation X — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Chyna.

The stipulation for the battle royale was that the last two men left standing would qualify for a match on Dynamite next week with an AEW-branded diamond ring on the line. That match will feature Page vs. MJF.

MJF officially turned heel back at Full Gear when he threw in the towel during the Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes AEW World Championship match. The lost cost Rhodes the match, as well as his chance to ever challenge for the title again.