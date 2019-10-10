AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Gives a Shoutout to Eddie Guerrero on His Birthday During Promo

Chris Jericho gave a nod to his old friend Eddie Guerrero during a promo on AEW Dynamite this week. While introducing the members of his new faction, The Inner Circle, Jericho shouted out Guerrero’s old catchphrase “Viva La Raza.” This prompted the fans in the Agganis Arena to start chanting “Eddie! Eddie!” Wednesday would have been the former WWE Champion’s 52nd birthday. Guerrero passed away due to heart failure on Nov. 13, 2005, and throughout the day wrestlers and fans alike paid tribute to “Latino Heat.

Elsewhere in promo Jericho turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. The reigning AEW World Champion will defend his title against Rhodes at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”

Guerrero’s widow Vickie noticed the mention and thanked Jericho on Twitter.