AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho References The List of Jericho, Jack Swagger’s Booking During Fiery Promo

Chris Jericho covered a boatload of topics in his promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Not only did he introduce all four members of his new faction, he also revealed the name of the group (The Inner Circle) and gave a shoutout to his deceased friend Eddie Guerrero. As he introduced each member of the group he ended by saying that they were “on his list,” referencing the famous List of Jericho gimmick he had during his last run with WWE in 2017. Then once he reached Hager the crowd began chanting “We The People,” which was Hager’s catchphrase during his last few years in the WWE as Jack Swagger.

Jericho didn’t seem to care for the chants, shouting back, “‘We The People’ sucks and it’s dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all of that’s gone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reigning AEW World Champion then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes, his opponent at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”