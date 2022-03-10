Chris Jericho Turns Heel, Launches New AEW Faction

Chris Jericho once again found himself at the center of a heel AEW faction this week on AEW Dynamite. The first segment of the night had Jericho invite Eddie Kingston out to the ring and eventually shake his hand for the loss he suffered on Sunday at Revolution. The members of 2.0 hit the ring and attacked both men, prompting Santana & Ortiz to run out and make the save with a baseball bat. However, Jericho instead turned on his former Inner Circle but whacking the pair with the bat and assisting in the beatdown. Jake Hager ran down looking visibly conflicted but eventually sided with Jericho. He closed things out by powerbombing Kingston off the apron through a table

The five men — Jericho, Hager, Daniel Garcia, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee — then posed in the middle of the ring a flipped off the camera. Jericho introduced the group as the Jericho Appreciation Society and said “And that’s entertainment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1501729648711020553?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jericho first introduced the Inner Circle as his faction on the first episode of Dynamite back in October 2019. While the group teased breaking up in recent months as a rift between Jericho and Proud ‘n Powerful formed, it looked like things had been mended prior to Jericho’s match with Kingston. That’s obviously no longer the case.

The one member of the Inner Circle not involved in the segment was Sammy Guevara, who is set to defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky later in the night. Whether or not he’ll get involved in this new feud remains to be seen.

This story is developing…