AEW Dynamite: Eddie Kingston Defeats Lance Archer to Face Bryan Danielson Next in World Title Eliminator Tournament

Eddie Kingston has taken the victory over Lance Archer as the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continues, and is getting ready for his semifinal match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Rampage! One of the most curious elements of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is that any of those involved in the bracket could feasibly go on to become the next challenger for the world title. Current champion Kenny Omega is set to defend the title against Hangman Adam Page at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (thanks to Page winning the opportunity at the Casino Ladder Match), but the next contender is already lining up.

Eddie Kingston starting things off strong by attacking Archer before he even got to the ring, but once the actual match started Archer was very dominant. The amount of major moves Archer was able to land made it seem like he was actually the favorite to win, but following an ugly fall on his head and a quick pin by Eddie Kingston, fans are hoping Archer’s okay but are definitely celebrating Kingston winning. This means he goes on to face Bryan Danielson in the semi-final round of the tournament:

The matches will continue through episodes of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite over the next few weeks with the final match taking place during the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The winner of this particular match will be taking on Bryan Danielson on the next edition of AEW Rampage, so fans will definitely want to tune in to see how that shakes out. The rest of the Round One matches of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament break down as such:

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (with Cassidy moving onto Round 2)

Jox Moxley vs. Dark Order’s 10

Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes (with Danielson moving onto Round 2)

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston (with Kingston moving onto Round 2)

But what do you think? How do you feel about Eddie Kingston taking the victory over Lance Archer in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? What do you think his odds are of winning the entire tournament? Which competitor do you think will win it all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything All Elite Wrestling in the comments!