AEW Dynamite Five-Year Anniversary: Juice Robinson Promises to "Get Crazy" Against Hangman Page

"Hangman" Adam Page has made an enemy out of Juice Robinson. This past weekend during AEW Collision: Grand Slam, Hangman brought his brewing rivalry with Jeff Jarrett to a head in a Lumberjack Strap Match, a stipulation that saw the squared circle surrounded by AEW wrestlers armed with belts. Among the lumberjacks were former AEW World Trios Champions Juice Robinson and The Gunns, a crew that embraced their roles and donned traditional lumberjack flannel and jeans. Robinson and The Gunns called it down the middle, striking both Hangman and Jarrett when they spilled to the outside. Hangman took Robinson's strikes personally, attacking him after securing the victory over Jarrett by hanging Robinson by a belt over the ring ropes.

Juice Robinson Reflects on History With Hangman Page

(Photo: AEW)

Juice Robinson has his chance to get vengeance on Hangman Page.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of his AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary match against Hangman, Robinson reflected on how rapidly his bad blood with the former AEW World Champion escalated.

"I didn't ask to be a lumberjack. I was asked to be a lumberjack. I was given a whip. I whipped Jarrett, and then I whipped Page when I was supposed to. He's the sore loser who was all sad that I was doing my job, and he took it to another level," Robinson said. "We're going to beat the hell out of each other on Wednesday, on the fifth year anniversary, which I'm looking forward to because I do respect him as a wrestler. He's done a lot. He's a great wrestler, but if you want to get crazy with me, I'll get crazy."

This will be Robinson and Hangman's first singles match against one another, but the two are far from strangers.

"I've known Adam the arsonist, that's what I'm gonna call him for now, I've known him for a long, long time, all the way back to his Ring of Honor days and my New Japan days," Robinson reflected. "We've been in the ring a few times in World Tag leagues. Every time we've been in the ring, I beat him like a drum. I don't think his team has ever beat me. We've never had a singles but anytime we've been in any kind of tag match, I've won."

Robinson vs. Hangman comes on a stacked AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary card that also includes AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

"Those kind of things don't affect me," Robinson said when asked about if he considers the matches he and Hangman will have to either precede or follow. "I'll get my moments in. I'll get my shine in. I'm sure if you asked Adam the arsonist, he'd say the same thing. We don't care about Ricochet and Ospreay. We don't care about Danielson and Okada. It's about us, and we're going to see who's better. I'm definitely the underdog, which I always am. I don't mind being the underdog, but if I can beat, arguably, in my opinion, one of the faces of AEW, that's going to catapult me way higher up the card. It's a huge opportunity for me and I don't really care what other matches are on the card."

While Ospreay vs. Ricochet and Danielson vs. Okada are renewed rivalries, Robinson vs. Hangman is a fresh feud. With that in mind, Robinson is unsure whether this match will represent the end of his problems with Hangman or will spark a long-running beef between the two.

"I don't know. I don't know completely what Adam the arsonist's allegiances are. I thought he was with friends with Dark Order. Sometimes he's alone, sometimes he's not. He's with The Elite, and then he's not," Robinson said. "I know I got my guys, Austin and Colten. This could all end on Wednesday. We'll see what happens when I put my belt around his neck and throw him over the top. We'll see if it ends or it continues. It's definitely personal. It's not just a regular match. It's personal. I've known him a long time. [AEW Grand Slam] was embarrassing. It's embarrassing to get strangled in front of an arena of people."

AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.