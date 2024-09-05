AEW's Hangman Adam Page Burns Swerve's Home Down on Dynamite

Apologies for the opening pun, but AEW Dynamite literally burned the house down tonight. It all took place during the final segment of tonight's episode of Dynamite, which was billed as a contract signing between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page for their match at AEW All Out this weekend. Page never showed though, revealing that he was instead at Swerve's childhood home and pouring gasoline all over the house. Page sat down in front of the house and sent a message to Swerve before sitting it all on fire, and it was quickly engulfed in flames, leading to a change to their match at All Out in the aftermath.

Lights Out

Page told Swerve that while he wasn't able to track down much about him, he did find Swerve's childhood home. Page then continued to taunt Swerve as he poured gas all over the house, and back in the arena Swerve and Prince Nana were completely stunned. Page then told Swerve that he wasn't going to get near the World Championship, and then said he was giving him a preview of All Out and threw the match onto the gas, sending the house into flames.

Strickland was on his knees and slamming his fists against the mat as his former home burned, with Page sitting in a chair right out front as it all burned behind him. In a tweet after the show went off the air, it was revealed that Tony Khan made a change to the match at All Out as a direct result of Page's actions, making the match an unsanctioned steel cage lights out match.

Things have been escalating between Page and Strickland for a quite a while, and the last time the two stars faced each other they delivered a thrilling and quite brutal battle in the ring. Swerve would go on to become AEW World Champion and Page would return with a much harder edge, and that unhinged streak has only continued to fester in the weeks since. Strickland would lose the World Title to Bryan Danielson at All In, and that led to Page re-entering the picture to get some payback on Strickland.

Granted, no one really saw him burning Swerve's childhood home down, but then again that's part of what makes Page so lethal. Strickland was equal parts seething and broken as he watched his home burn down, so if he wasn't locked in before, he certainly is now. The match being unsanctioned will put everything on the table, and odds are these two rivals will not let that stipulation go to waste.

AEW All Out Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (C) vs. Jack Perry

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women's World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Continental Championship 4-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada vs TBD

Steel Cage Lights Out Match: Swerve Strickland vs Adam Hangman Page

MJF vs Daniel Garcia

