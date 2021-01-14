Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's AEW Dynamite Debut Ends in Chaos

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers) make their in-ring debuts of All Elite Wrestling. It was announced a week prior that The Elite would compete in six-man tag team action on Night Two of New Year's Smash, leading many to believe Omega would be paired up with The Young Bucks. But Don Callis grabbed the microphone before the two could hit the ring, announcing the the "real" world tag team champions and Omega's best friends would be his partners. Gallows and Anderson currently hold the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

The heel trio successfully defeated Danny Limelight and The Varsity Blondes (Gallows and Anderson hit Limelight with a Magic Killer), only for Jon Moxley's music to hit. The former world champ tried to brawl with the trio and was given some backup by the Lucha Bros. before the AEW locker room cleared to try and break things up. The Bucks eventually ran out to try and calm things down but took double superkicks from Penta and Fenix.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS 🤯 BUT WE LOVE IT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sDamVCFsrn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 14, 2021

Omega, Gallows and Anderson will be in the main event of Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view this coming Saturday, taking on Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

In an out-of-character interview with Living The Gimmick last month, the Bucks explained that the crossover between AEW and Impact was something they had envisioned for years.

"Two years ago, this is something Nick and I actually brought up and we wanted to get this going," Matt said. "And for whatever reason, it just didn't work out. I don't know if that was more on our side or what, but we just couldn't get everyone to agree on what the creative would be. But when Nick and I were stopping at all the indy shows and popping up at shows, going to AAA and Mexico, that was one of the suggestions we had was what if we show up in Impact? This is something we've been whispering in Tony Khan's ear for two years. So we're all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. This is what we've always done. Even back when we were with Ring of Honor and we got the Hardys to come in when they were apart of Impact, that was also apart of our plan. So this is something that we truly wanted to do for a very, very long time. And I guess the timing was right and we got done."

"It's still so early, I don't think we, all of us, collectively know what this means," he continued. I think we're just dipping our toes in right now and we're going to see what we can get out of it. But there are immediate plans that I can't exactly just give away right now. But my dream, if I had it my way, I just think about the possible dream matches. People are already hitting me up like, 'Oh my god, can you imagine if it was the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns 10 years later?' How can you not jump ahead and fantasize and fantasy book?"