AEW Star Hangman Page Reveals He's Having a Baby

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Adam "Hangman" Page took to Instagram on Thursday to break the news that he and his wife Amanda were expecting their first child. Page wrote, "Hey we got a baby on the way! we're excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you." Page opened Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view with a victory over Brian Cage, launching him back up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings of AEW's singles division. Between the insane ovation he received from fans, his failure to capture the AEW World Championship at All Out back in 2019 and his history with Kenny Omega, many fans assume he'll be challenging "The Cleaner" for AEW's top prize at the next pay-per-view in August.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. back in September, Page reflected on being in the first world championship match in the promotion's history. He said, "I think about how we got to the first-ever title match. And Chris Jericho got there by beating the best wrestler in the world at the time, and might say now as well, Kenny Omega. And I got there by getting to enter in a battle royale dead last and getting to eliminate a lot of people who were largely unknown, under-successful maybe. Even our paths to that title match didn't feel equal. I never felt like I earned it in the same way Chris Jericho did."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hangman Page (@hangmanadampage)

AEW Dynamite has once again been pushed to Friday night on TNT (airing after SmackDown) due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs. Page isn't booked for the show as of now.

Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below: