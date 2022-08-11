AEW Announces Partnership With HBO's Game of Thrones Franchise

A couple of weeks ago, AEW Dynamite had a crossover of sorts with Discovery's Shark Week during Fyter Fest, an effort to bring multiple Warner Bros. Discovery brands together. That must have gone well, because All Elite Wrestling is now set to join forces with yet another big Warner Bros. Discovery property: Game of Thrones. On Wednesday, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the August 17th edition of AEW Dynamite would be a partnership with the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon premieres August 21st on HBO, so Warner Bros. Discovery is clearly seeing that week as an all-out effort to get people excited for the coming series. You can check out the announcement below!

TONIGHT Live on @TBSNetwork

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT



In exciting news, next Wednesday @AEWonTV Dynamite Live August 17 will be presented by @HouseofDragon, which premieres next weekend Sunday August 21 on @HBO + @hbomax @ 9pm ET/8pm CT! pic.twitter.com/Od1SdXWrr7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2022

Before the announcement was made, Khan spoke with TV Insider about the collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery since the company merger earlier this year. It seems like this House of the Dragon promotion won't be the last time AEW collaborates with another big franchise.

"We recently also collaborated on a panel with AEW representation at Comic-Con through the Warner Bros. Discovery PR and media team," Khan said. "They were so helpful. That was a huge success. Now I'm excited about another integration that hasn't been announced yet. I'm very pumped about it. It's going to be very soon. The IP is very prestigious in the world of television. The partnership represents another really good sign that Warner Bros. Discovery likes what AEW is doing."

"I'm very excited about the reception we've gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we've had, and being involved in the company's biggest initiatives," he continued. "It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership. That integration was one of two slides in the recent main presentation that involved AEW as company highlights, which is so great for us because we have this hands-on management with Warner Bros. Discovery. They are putting their stamp on the new company, and we're part of their plans."