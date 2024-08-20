AEW Dynamite: How To Watch AEW’s U.K. Television Debut

This Wednesday night AEW will be live from Cardiff, Wales at the Utilita Arena for their first-ever AEW Dynamite in the U.K.. The event has nearly sold out of tickets as of this writing, with a current 4,110 distributed according to WrestleTix‘s latest update. Some of AEW’s biggest stars will be on the show, including Will Ospreay and AEW American Champion MJF who will be going face-to-face ahead of their title re-match at AEW All In this weekend. Toni Storm will also get one final title defense in against Saraya before she meets her former mentee Mariah May in Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

AEW’s trips overseas have proven to be extremely beneficial for them as they follow in the footsteps of WWE who have been doubling the amount of non U.S.-based shows over the last year. While they won’t be back in London for AEW All In next year, AEW President Tony Khan has promised that they will be back thereafter. Recent reports have also indicated AEW might be trying to head to another popular wrestling destination in 2025, but that has yet to be confirmed.

How Will AEW Dynamite Air in the U.S.?

For those not attending the show live, it leaves a lot of questions on the table, especially for those that don’t live overseas. The show will be on tape delay as it is filmed at 6 p.m. U.K. time which is 1 p.m. ET. For those in the United States, AEW Dynamite will air at its regularly scheduled time on TBS, 8 p.m. ET despite the tape delay. POST Wrestling has confirmed that it will be much of the same for Canadian residents who watch AEW via TSN 2, as well as AEW Plus subscribers on Triller TV. While AEW Collision doesn’t air until Saturday, fans will be treated to a doubleheader with the Dynamite/Collision combo, so avoid spoilers online as much as possible.

Other matches currently announced are AEW Continental Champion defending against Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho facing recent AEW-signee Tommy Billington. For Collision, the final spot in the huge trios ladder match will be determined via a “wildcard in Cardiff” match. AEW will be back to normal beginning next week when they head to Champaign, Illinois on the road to AEW All Out happening shortly after All In.

AEW All In Current Card

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. FTR Casino Gauntlet Match

AEW World Championship: Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

