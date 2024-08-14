Report: AEW Planning Another International Stadium Show in 2025

All Elite Wrestling enters its sophomore season of stadium shows. This August 25th, AEW presents the third iteration of ALL IN and the second instance of the event under AEW branding. ALL IN, a one-off independent pay-per-view co-produced by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, is largely considered the spiritual launch of AEW. AEW resurrected the name for 2023’s AEW ALL IN: London, echoing Rhodes and the Bucks’ arena ambitions by turning to Wembley Stadium to host it. AEW ALL IN: London drew a paid crowd of 81,035, making it the largest paid crowd in wrestling history. AEW looks to recapture that magic in a couple of weeks for AEW ALL IN: London‘s second chapter, but as for what comes after that, AEW may be eyeing the land down under.

AEW Eyes Australia For 2025 Stadium Show

AEW ALL IN… Australia?

As reported by The Sporting News, All Elite Wrestling is planning to run a stadium show in Australia next year. Those plans are said to be “well advanced” and that AEW has “been scouting venues along Australia’s east coast.” Potential host venues include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Entertainment company TEG is said to be “backing the event.”

Australia has become a landing spot for western pro wrestling in recent years. This past February, the land down under hosted WWE Elimination Chamber, bringing over 52,000 fans into Perth’s Optus Stadium. Six years prior, WWE hosted over 70,000 fans for WWE Super Show-Down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This news comes weeks after reports emerged that AEW was looking at the state of Texas to host a future stadium show. AEW President Tony Khan dismissed these reports in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.

“It’s not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future,” Khan said. “But it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting. A lot of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, but the one thing we’ve never brought is an AEW pay-per-view, and Lord knows there’s a lot of demand for it. I think that would be a fascinating thing for us to try.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW’s potential 2025 stadium show in Australia.