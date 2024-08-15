AEW Hosting First Pay-Per-View in Texas With AEW All In 2025

In less than two weeks AEW is heading back to London for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium following their huge showing at last year’s inaugural event. Several major matches are on the card, including what may be Bryan Danielson’s final curtain call against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Mariah May, her former mentee, a stark contrast to what Storm was doing last year. In a lot of ways, this year’s event shows a lot of growth on AEW’s part just in the announced matches alone. Ahead of the show it has been revealed that AEW will not return to London next year, instead AEW All In will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

AEW also explained that the festivities won’t end with AEW All In, there are multiple events planned in the lead-up with information set to be announced in the future. Recent reports have indicated that AEW were in talks with the state of Texas to hold a major pay-per-view in the Lone Star State given their ongoing relationship this summer in Arlington that has proven to be incredibly fruitful for the company.

Texas is a state with rich wrestling history that has been clamoring for an AEW show since their inception in 2019. It’s worth noting that WWE is now in negotiations to hold a future WrestleMania in London, England, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising if that played a part in the decision making. AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook in July that running a stadium show in the United States wasn’t in the “immediate future” of AEW.

“On behalf of everyone at AEW, we are ecstatic to bring AEW: All In Texas to Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025,” said Khan. “AEW: All in Texas will make history as both our first-ever pay-per-view in Texas as well as AEW’s American stadium debut, building on the rich legacy of stadium wrestling events held in the US, particularly in the Lone Star State.”

“We are thrilled for Arlington to partner with All Elite Wrestling for their biggest event of 2025,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “Fans from around the world will converge on our beautiful city to be part of AEW: All In Texas, delivering a significant economic windfall to the region.”

AEW All In 2024 Card

