AEW Fans Split Over Jon Moxley and PAC’s Time Limit Draw on AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite closed out with a highly-anticipated singles match between Jon Moxley and PAC. Unfortunately the battle between former WWE Superstars didn’t come to a decisive finish, as the match ended in a time limit draw due to Dynamite’s strict time window on TNT. Moxley, just like the Pittsburgh crowd, was upset over the result as he shouted “Time limit my a—!” and hit a referee with his Paradigm Shift finisher. The final minute of the bout saw Moxley hit the same move on PAC, but “The Bastard” was able to kick out as the last few seconds ticked away

But even though fans in the arena weren’t happy, fans watching along at home seemed to love match. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will take place in Charleston, West Virginia, and will feature an AEW World Tag Team Championship bout between SCU and The Lucha Brothers.

Just Right

Pac VS Moxley was SOOO GOOOOOOD pic.twitter.com/prnFc1OXVh — Rachel 🌟 ἀστράρχη (@Icefire149) October 24, 2019

Did Mox Need the Win?

I figured the main event would end as it did. They couldn’t put a loss on Mox or Pac. Loved #AEWDynamite but as Moxley fan not happy with the draw. — Jeff Miller (@jeffm0923) October 24, 2019

He Makes a Point

So Moxley and Pac went to a draw huh? You know if this was a different company fans would be “outraged” over this but hey it’s the shiny new toy in #AEW so it’s okay right? #AEWDynamite — Chris Valday (@TheChrisPhoenix) October 24, 2019

Feel the Love

Great way to end the show! A time limit draw was necessary for this match. Neither Pac nor Moxley can take a loss right now. This was excellently booked & a great main event to close what was imo the best AEW: Dynamite episode to date! Love it! #AEWDynamite #AEWPittsburgh — Wesley Williams (@big_wes18) October 24, 2019

When’s the Rematch?

Perfect call to draw PAC and Moxley! I cannot wait for the rematch! Another dare I say… dynamite show in the books!! It’s been a pleasure watching and chatting AEW fans!! #AEWDynamite — 𝔸𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 🖤😘 (@AmandaDiehl13) October 24, 2019

Fun Times Had By All