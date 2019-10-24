WWE

AEW Fans Split Over Jon Moxley and PAC’s Time Limit Draw on AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite closed out with a highly-anticipated singles match between Jon Moxley and […]

This week’s AEW Dynamite closed out with a highly-anticipated singles match between Jon Moxley and PAC. Unfortunately the battle between former WWE Superstars didn’t come to a decisive finish, as the match ended in a time limit draw due to Dynamite’s strict time window on TNT. Moxley, just like the Pittsburgh crowd, was upset over the result as he shouted “Time limit my a—!” and hit a referee with his Paradigm Shift finisher. The final minute of the bout saw Moxley hit the same move on PAC, but “The Bastard” was able to kick out as the last few seconds ticked away

But even though fans in the arena weren’t happy, fans watching along at home seemed to love match. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will take place in Charleston, West Virginia, and will feature an AEW World Tag Team Championship bout between SCU and The Lucha Brothers.

