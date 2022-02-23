Major Free Agent Will Reportedly Be at AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW Dynamite takes place this week in Bridgeport, Connecticut and, according to Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be at the show. It’s unclear as of yet if he’ll wrestle or appear on TV in any capacity. Gresham is currently a free agent as Ring of Honor has granted everyone on their roster a release from their contracts since the Final Battle pay-per-view last December. He’ll still work Ring of Honor’s upcoming Supercard of Honor XV event in April and face Bandido for the undisputed ROH World Championship, but in the meantime, he’s free to sign anywhere else.

Since Ring of Honor’s announcement late last year, a number of ROH stars have already signed with AEW, including Jay Lethal, Brody King and Danhausen. On top of continuing to defend the ROH title in various promotions, Gresham is also the co-founder of the new Terminus promotion, which hosted its first event last month. Terminus 2, the promotion’s next event taking place on FITE TV, takes place on Thursday and will feature a number of current AEW stars. The card is as follows:

Ring of Honor Original World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Santana

Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Joe Keys and Dante Caballero

Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

Killa Kate vs. Queen Aminata

Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall

Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

Kenny Alfonso vs. Chris Sabin vs. Leon Ruffin vs. Tre Lamar (Terminal Eliminator Match)

Davey Richards vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

