AEW Dynamite: Jurassic Express Defeats the Lucha Bros to Become Tag Team Champs

The first episode of All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show Dynamite on TBS was an eventful affair with multiple title bouts, including an intense clash between the Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Bros., and the number one contenders, Jurassic Express. While the defending champs Penta el Zero and Ray Fenix have put together an impressive string of defenses, they could not hold off the talent and resilience of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, with Jurassic Express taking the titles in the main event. The match was not without some brutal moments, however, including a table spot in which it appears that Fenix broke his arm outside of the ring.

All Elite Wrestling has yet to issue a statement on Fenix’s injury at this time, and commentators Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone only commented that it didn’t look good. The match wrapped up shortly after with Jungle Boy sneaking a pin on Penta with a rollup. As the team celebrated with their mentor Christian Cage, the rest of the tag team division poured out onto the ramp to size up the new champions.

The Lucha Bros. reign might have ended on an ugly note, but they did have a breakout year in 2021 including successful defenses of the AAA Tag Team Championships as well as ComicBook.com’s own Golden Issues Award winner for Match of the Year, rewarded for their epic bout against the Young Bucks at All Out.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.