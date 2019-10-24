AEW Dynamite: Lucha Brothers, SCU Advance to AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament is set — Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (the Lucha Brothers) will take on SoCal Uncensored for the inaugural tag titles on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Lucha Bros. earned their spot on Thursday night by beating Private Party, while Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky won their semifinals match against The Dark Order.

SCU has a bone to pick with the two luchadores, as they attacked SCU’s third member Christopher Daniels at the beginning of last week’s episode. Pentagon sent him out of the arena on a stretcher when he planted him with a package piledriver on the steel entrance ramp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite upsetting The Young Bucks in the opening Round, Private Party was unable to stop the Lucha Bros. from hitting their Stomp-Piledriver double team finisher.

The following match saw Sky and Kazarian hit their S-C-U-Later finisher on Sty Grayson. Sky picked up the pin why Kazarian stopped Evil Uno from getting back in the ring.

AEW debuted the AEW World Tag Team Championships recently on social media.

Let us know who you think will be the first team to hold these #AEW World Tag Team Championships

1. Young Bucks

2. Private Party

3. Dark Order

4. Lucha Bros

5. SCU

6. Jurassic Express

7. Best Friends pic.twitter.com/TbEtgaMKn8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 5, 2019

So far AEW only has two matches booked for the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9 — AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.