AEW Reveals Details of Memphis Wrestling Tribute Scheduled for Dynamite This Week

This Wednesday night on TNT, AEW Dynamite will present a tribute to the legends of Memphis wrestling. Details are starting to come in about just who these legends will be.

The announcement of this special portion of the show was announced during last week’s edition of Dynamite. This week’s show emanates from Southaven, Mississippi, just south of Memphis and part of the greater metropolitan area.

The Memphis territory was known for decades as one of the hottest in the country, with Jerry Lawler being the major star there. Lawler’s work with Hollywood’s Andy Kaufman gave the territory quite a bit of national publicity and was the subject of a major portion of the film Man On The Moon starring Jim Carrey as Kaufman.

Several other major stars passed through the territory over the years, including (but not limited to) Randy Savage, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Eddie Gilbert, Austin Idol, Jimmy Valiant, and others. The longtime voice of Memphis wrestling was Lance Russell.

AEW has announced that several of these stars will be the focus of their tribute this Wednesday night. Of course, Lawler will not be part of the program due to his ongoing ties to WWE.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, AEW revealed their celebration will focus on: Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage, Lance Russell, Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, Brian Christopher, Austin Idol, Dave Brown, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), and Jimmy Valiant. Of these names, Poffo, Savage, Russell, Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, and Christopher have passed away.

Other matches and segments announced for this week’s Dynamite:

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix)

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)

Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

Cody announces if he accepts MJF’s stipulations for a match at Revolution

Jon Moxley reveals if he will join the Inner Circle

