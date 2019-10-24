AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings Again, But Drops Below One Million Viewers

All Elite Wrestling extended its ratings winning streak over NXT to four consecutive weeks, as its Oct. 23 episode finished with 963,000 viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 target demographic (the fourth highest on cable that night). NXT on the other hand brought in 698,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating. Both shows saw their ratings jump 0.01 points this week, but the viewership for both respective shows continued to drop. This week marked the first time AEW’s viewership has dropped below one million, while WWE’s Yellow and Black brand produced its lowest viewership number since it jumped from the WWE Network to the USA Network.

As for results, both shows had some pretty pivotal matches. This week’s Dynamite featured the two semifinal matches of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament (Lucha Bros. over Private Party, SCU over Dark Order), a rematch between Kenny Omega and Joey Janela, a brawl between Cody Rhodes’ crew and The Inner Circle and a main event bout between Jon Moxley and PAC that ended in a time limit draw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on USA, NXT featured Roderick Strong retaining the NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, Finn Balor turn heel and attack Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley take another big step towards challenging Shayna Bazsler and Matt Riddle pick up an impressive win over Cameron Grimes.

Here’s what the two shows have planned for next week:

Lucha Brothers vs. SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championships (Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will award the new title belts to the winners)

Chris Jericho vs. TBA

Jon Moxley vs. TBD

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships — The Kabuki Warriors vs. Dakota Kai and Teagan Nox

Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

While the banter between the two shows has cooled down somewhat among the rosters, Seth Rollins decided to stir the pot this past weekend when he referred to AEW as “the minor leagues.” Jim Ross fired back on his podcast this week.

Our business in general, any promotion in the total of all the pro wrestling business it’s bigger than any individual. Now I’m not inferring that Seth thinks he’s bigger than the business,” Ross said.”But by what he says sometimes, you can make that assessment, rightly or wrongly, but it’s not a classy thing to say, for an athlete of his designation.

“But Rollins is in a great spot, he’s blessed, maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend, I don’t know, but nonetheless, I’ve always liked his work,” he later added. “He’s a solid guy, he’s a solid guy, but saying things like that make him look bad and for that I feel bad for him. I just do.”