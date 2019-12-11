Watch: The Elite Poke Fun at the Ratings War Between AEW Dynamite and NXT

The ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT has been an obsession for wrestling fans ever since the two shows started going head-to-head back in October. Dynamite, airing on TNT, has held the advantage over WWE’s Black and Gold brand throughout the ratings war with a higher number in the target 18-49 demographic, but NXT managed to pull in higher viewership numbers two weeks in a row before and after Survivor Series weekend in late November. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks decided to poke fun at the ratings race during this week’s Being The Elite, parroting a statement WWE made after Dynamite’s first week saying the race was “a marathon, not a sprint.”

The clip shows Matt Jackson getting past by Nick in a foot race, then collapsing in front of Omega.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I won the first seven laps. He just passed me out of nowhere, I can’t breathe,” Matt said. “Did I at least win in the key demos, Kenny?”

Omega then freaked out as he resurrected Matt.

“This right here, this is not a sprint. This is a marathon,” Omega said.

He then broke down after Matt got up and started running again.

“Oh we’re dead aren’t we? Oh we’re so dead. That’s it man, game over man. Game over!”

The ratings for the Dec. 4 episode saw AEW pull a 0.32 rating with 851,000 viewers, beating NXT by just 6,000 viewers and three ratings points.

With just two episodes left in the year, both brands have seemingly stacked their cards to end 2019 on a high note. This week’s Dynamite will feature a Texas Street Fight between The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz, Luchasaurus vs. Sammy Guevara, Emi Sakura vs. a debuting Big Swole and Omega & Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian & Shawn Spears.

Meanwhile NXT will feature a No. 1 contenders match for the NXT Championship between Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Finn Balor, Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai and an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between Lio Rush and Angel Garza.

As for 2020, AEW has locations for episodes of Dynamite announced through mid-February. The company also confirmed in a recent press release with In Demand that the company is planning on four pay-per-views spread across each financial quarter in 2020. AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that Double or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Memorial Day Weekend, while All Out will be held once again in Chicago on Labor Day Weekend.