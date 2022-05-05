AEW: Multiple Matches Affected By Power Outages During Tapings This Week

✖

AEW taped this week's AEW Dynamite, Rampage and Dark: Elevation at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday. While the Dynamite episode went off without a hitch, reports from the arena have since popped up stating that two matches were affected by power outages and resulted in them going untaped. The first was a match between Skye Blue and Nula Rose, which was announced as an untaped match but still took place in front of the live audience in attendance. Max Caster vs. former Ring of Honor star Cheeseburger faced similar issues. The Dark: Elevation main event was then bumped to after Dynamite and before the Rampage taping began.

"Max Caster was wrestling Cheeseburger and Cheeseburger was very over, which was the second time they used Cheeseburger and he was very over both times. And then the entrance and the announcing place all of a sudden went dark," Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "They did the match, Max Caster won, then they did another match that they announced, which was Skye Blue and Nyla Rose. They just said, 'This match is only for you fans in the arena and it will never air,' because they couldn't tape it because they had a power failure. They got the thing fixed by eight o'clock and there was no problem with Dynamite."

AEW announced the lineups for both this week's Rampage and next week's Dynamite towards the end of Wednesday's episode. Below are the cards for both:

Rampage (May 6)

Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

HOOK vs. JD Drake

Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Qualifier)

Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Dynamite (May 11)

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy (Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal)

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood (Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal)

CM Punk vs. John Silver

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, is set for May 29 in Las Vegas. Four matches have been confirmed so far— the Owen Hart Cup finals for both tournaments, AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. CM Punk and AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa taking on Serena Deeb.