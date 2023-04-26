AEW Dynamite Preview: Pillars Tournament Finals, Two Title Matches, Kenny Omega in Action

Tonight's AEW Dynamite marks one month until the company ventures to Las Vegas for its marquee pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing. The road to Double or Nothing has been paved with both clear and fuzzy intentions, as early indications of what the card would look like have seemingly taken a hard left turn. That is apparent with the AEW World Title match, as champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was expected to defend against Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way contest between the company's "four pillars." Last week's AEW Dynamite featured MJF announcing a "Four Pillars" tournament, which saw Allin receive a first round bye while Guevara defeated Perry to advance to the finals.

Tonight, Guevara will square off against Allin in a match to decide who will challenge Friedman at AEW Double or Nothing. Look for this bout to result in a swerve of sorts, as many still anticipate that the four pillars four-way will still go down at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Both the AEW TBS and AEW International Titles will be on the line tonight. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes a long-awaited defense against Taya Valkyrie, who has been chasing Cargill since she debuted in the company last month. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy puts his prize up for grabs against the returning Bandido. Bandido wowed fans upon his arrival last fall but has sporadically competed due to a visa issue. The former Ring of Honor Champion's complications have been resolved and he looks to make a golden splash upon his return tonight.

In tag action, Kenny Omega teams with Konosuke Takeshita to face The Butcher and The Blade. Takeshita was named an honorary member of The Elite earlier this week, much to Omega's chagrin. Omega was seen texting someone while Takeshita received his Elite shirt, which many have speculated to be former tag partner Kota Ibushi. Even though Omega and Takeshita should take care of their opponents with ease, this match should have significant implications regarding the future of The Elite.

The full AEW Dynamite line up can be seen below...

"Four Pillars" Tournament Finals: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow speaks

Adam Cole speaks

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.