Watch: Riho Retains AEW Women’s World Championship, Gets Slammed Through a Table

Riho successfully retained her AEW Women’s World Championship on AEW Dynamite this week, beating Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose in a four-way match. The closing minutes of the match saw Baker nearly apply the Lockjaw on Shida, only for Shida to counter for a two-count. Riho then ran in with a sunset flip into a jacknife roll-up, which kept Baker’s shoulders down just long enough for a recount. Unfortunately the champ wasn’t given much time to celebrate, as Rose attacked her from behind and planted her through a table. The commentary team was quick to point out that Riho still has to defend her title against Kris Statlander, which will take place next week.
Riho retains, but @NylaRoseBeast leaves her mark on the champ! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aTQLjWdNqf— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 2, 2020
Riho became the first woman to hold the AEW Women’s World Championship back in October when she beat Rose on the premiere episode of Dynamite.