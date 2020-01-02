Watch: Riho Retains AEW Women’s World Championship, Gets Slammed Through a Table

Riho successfully retained her AEW Women’s World Championship on AEW Dynamite this week, beating Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose in a four-way match. The closing minutes of the match saw Baker nearly apply the Lockjaw on Shida, only for Shida to counter for a two-count. Riho then ran in with a sunset flip into a jacknife roll-up, which kept Baker’s shoulders down just long enough for a recount. Unfortunately the champ wasn’t given much time to celebrate, as Rose attacked her from behind and planted her through a table. The commentary team was quick to point out that Riho still has to defend her title against Kris Statlander, which will take place next week.

Riho became the first woman to hold the AEW Women’s World Championship back in October when she beat Rose on the premiere episode of Dynamite.