Report: One of AEW All In 2023's Card Changes Confirmed

AEW's record-breaking All In pay-per-view is just a few days away, but the official card is still taking shape. Tony Khan confirmed during a media conference call on Tuesday that the card will undergo a few changes in the coming days. He stopped short of saying specifically what those changes might be but did note that the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR & The Young Bucks will still go on as planned despite Cash Wheeler's recent arrest. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report noting Rey Fenix will be pulled from the show, though couldn't confirm why.

"The indication that we were given was that Fenix was travel or visa related, as opposed to an injury, but that has yet to be confirmed," Sapp wrote. "We've not learned about whether or not Fenix himself is being replaced or if the Stadium Stampede match will be adjusted."

Fenix was involved in a brawl on last week's AEW Dynamite that led to Eddie Kingston throwing out a challenge for All In — himself, The Lucha Brothers, Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends against The Blackpool Combat Club and three partners of their choosing in a 12-man Stadium Stampede match.

"There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world," Khan said regarding the changes. "Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody's fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I'm very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you're gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it's in the scrum after the pay per view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it's not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that's part of pro wrestling."

AEW All In 2023 Card (As of Now)

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Lucha Brothers vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBA (Stadium Stampede Match)

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole

