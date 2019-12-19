AEW Dynamite: SCU Retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships Against Young Bucks, The Dark Order Attacks

Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SoCal Uncensored closed out the final AEW Dynamite of 2019 by retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks on Wednesday night. The match took a turn in the champs’ favor when Matt Jackson attempted to set up for a Meltzer Driver, only for SCU to make a blind tag. The two then hit a series of double-team moves, including a slingshot DDT on the outside, a TKO from Sky and the SCU-Later finisher to pick up the win.

Unfortunately the two didn’t have much time to celebrate, as the ring was suddenly surrounded by Creepers from The Dark Order. Suddenly Evil Uno and Grayson appeared at the top of the ramp, announcing that tonight would be an initiation.

During the brawl two of the Creepers were unmasked, revealing that they were jobbers Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Kenny Omega and the Rhodes brothers eventually ran down to try and help, only to get beaten down as well. Jim Ross pointed out on commentary that the one man who wasn’t coming out to help was Hangman Page, who was last seen backstage in a tense standoff with Omega.