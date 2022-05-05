Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite

✖

Mercedes Martinez successfully defeated Deonna Purrazzo on this week's AEW Dynamite in order to unify the two Ring of Honor Women's World Championships. Purrazzo won the title in Impact Wrestling back in January but was unable to defend it at Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend, leaving her off the first ROH event under Tony Khan's leadership. Martinez was then booked against Willow to crown an interim champion and won. She was able to force "The Virtuosa" to submit tonight in Baltimore via a Dragon Sleeper submission.

Nearly all of Ring of Honor's titles are now owned by wrestlers working under contract with AEW. Samoa Joe holds the TV title, Wheeler Yuta is the Pure Champion, FTR have the tag titles and Martinez now has the Women's title. Jonathan Gresham became the Undisputed ROH World Champion at Supercard and has since defended the gold on AEW programming, but there's been no confirmation of him signing an exclusive deal with Khan. The Six-Man Tag Team Championships, last held by The Righteous, have not been seen since Final Battle.

Khan was asked back at Supercard if he had any updates regarding the next Ring of Honor event and its future on TV (its previous deal with Sinclair Broadcast recently expired), but was unable to provide any updates. A few ROH matches have since appeared on both Dynamite and Rampage.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, takes place on May 29 in Las Vegas. Check out the card for the show below: