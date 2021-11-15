News broke on Sunday that Eddie Kingston would have to miss the Big Event convention in New York City on Sunday following his violent encounter with CM Punk the night prior at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Northeast Wrestling, which hosted the convention, released a statement reading, “Eddie Kingston contacted us late last night. Due to an injury to his shoulder in his match with CM Punk last night at the AEW PPV, he will be unable to appear at Big Event NY Convention today. He is having his shoulder checked out and having a series of medical tests this morning.”

Kingston popped up on Twitter on Monday with an update, writing, “Shoulders are fine. We’ll be at any@newwrestling1 on the 20th and we’ll miss no time at work.” Kingston’s shoulder was heavily taped up for his match with Punk, which he lost after the former WWE star delivered his second Go To Sleep of the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MadKing1981/status/1460300912304570368?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The match between Punk and Kingston was incredibly personal, given that it called back to real backstage issues the pair had back in the mid-2000s. Punk played into the drama by channeling a few John Cena maneuvers throughout the match.

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, right? I often like to say I have no boss when I’m in the ring but the truth is (it’s) the people,” Punk said in the post-show press conference. “I listen to them. And sometimes I go with the flow and I let them take me places and sometimes, you know, regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this a minute. I know what I’m doing. For me, it’s fun just to f— with people. That’s the whole juice for me, right? It’s getting reactions, it’s getting different reactions and getting to play with that.”

Punk attempted to shake hands with Kingston following the match, but “The Mad King” stormed off. Check out the full results from Full Gear below: