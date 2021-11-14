Two AEW Stars Dealing With Injuries After AEW Full Gear 2021 (UPDATE)

Following AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night, both Malakai Black and Eddie Kingston have been pulled from their appearances at the Big Event convention in New York City on Sunday. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson is reporting the two had their appearances canceled due to injuries suffered at the event in Minneapolis, though the nature and severity of the injuries is unknown. Kingston lost a violent grudge match against CM Punk, while Black was on the losing end of a tag match involving Andrade El Idolo, PAC and Cody Rhodes.

Update: Northeast Wrestling posted the following statement regarding Kingston’s absence — “Eddie Kingston contacted us late last night. Due to an injury to his shoulder in his match with CM Punk last night at the AEW PPV, he will be unable to appear at Big Event NY Convention today. He is having his shoulder checked out and having a series of medical tests this morning.”

Full Gear marked the end of AEW’s pay-per-view schedule for 2021, but the company still has six more weeks of AEW Dynamite and Rampage episodes between now and the end of the year. Check out the full results from Full Gear below:

(Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express def. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes & PAC def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

The Inner Circle def. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page def. Kenny Omega

This story is developing…