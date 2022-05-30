AEW Fans Hyped After Athena and Stokely Hathaway Debuts at Double or Nothing

It's been an active night for AEW at Double or Nothing, especially towards the end of the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. The match was hard-fought but Cargill ended up continuing her undefeated streak and retaining her Championship. Then all chaos broke loose when Stokely Hathaway came down the ramp and stood in Cargill's corner alongside The Baddies. Anna Jay and Kris Statlander were out in the ring too, and they were soon joined by Athena, joining Hathaway as new All Elite Wrestling signings. As you might imagine, fans were hyped for the debuts of both former WWE stars, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Athena previously went by Ember Moon in WWE, and despite being a fan favorite in both WWE and NXT, she was released by WWE last year. Athena has talked about what led to her release in interviews since, revealing a number of false starts regarding WWE creative that left her in flux for quite some time, and since her release, she has been working in several independent promotions, including Warrior Wrestling, where she recently became the Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion.

Stokely, who went by Malcolm Bivens in WWE, was featured on NXT and was one of the best on the microphone during his time in WWE. He most recently was the main talker for the Diamond Mine faction, but the faction kept getting derailed by WWE releases and creative shakeups. He was then released by WWE in one of those roster cuts, but revealed in an interview that he had been offered a new contract, though he decided to not re-sign.

Now both are in AEW, and we can't wait to see what they do next. You can find some of our favorite reactions from the wrestling world starting on the next slide. Let us know what you thought of the reveals in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!