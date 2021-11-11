AEW Fans Are Hyped for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page at Full Gear

AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear, will be headlined this Saturday by Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. The storyline between the two is older than the company itself, and this week’s Dynamite ended with yet another dramatic chapter as the pair cut promos while signing the contract for the match. Omega tried to act magnanimously throughout, only for Don Callis (in disguise) to whack Page from behind with a TV camera. Omega then signed the contract in Page’s blood after busting him open.

Based on the Twitter reactions, fans are unquestionably hyped to see these two finally clash this Saturday night! Check out some of the best reactions to the Dynamite main event segment in the list below!

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1458631742437437442?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Over Like Rover

https://twitter.com/emiliosparks/status/1458631639987326980?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Never Be The Jannetty

https://twitter.com/RossWBermanIV/status/1458630295188615176?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ProWFinesse/status/1458630058306936832?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Perfect 10

https://twitter.com/BroomMega/status/1458632303446425600?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nailed It

https://twitter.com/wrasslinwizard/status/1458632317556064258?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nothing Cooler

https://twitter.com/garrettkidney/status/1458630871360098306?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Another Great Chapter

https://twitter.com/ChrisSinister86/status/1458633559351218183?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Note The Ibushi Reference