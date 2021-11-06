AEW Fans Loving Max Caster’s WWE and Brie Bella Lines in Rampage Rap Lyrics

Tonight’s AEW Rampage started off with Bryan Danielson heading to the ring to take on The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens, and you knew Max Caster was going to have a killer verse to kick things off. He didn’t disappoint either, as he went all-in on Danielson, taking a shot at his popularity compared to wife Brie Bella’s and Danielson’s former employee, the WWE, specifically Johnny “Ace” Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis is Bella’s Father in Law, and he definitely was referring to Johnny’s role in telling talent in WWE that they have been released by the company.

Reactions started pouring in, and while there are a few that took issue with the shots, most thought they were awesome, and you can check out some of the reactions to the verse starting on the next slide. You can also find the rap in full below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1456804917151158272?s=20

“The Acclaimed, we only do numbers, but this guy is too busy growing cucumbers.

Don’t be mad at me bro, Cuz you only known for your wife’s reality show.

And you should eat some eggs, look at Bowen’s arms they’re bigger than your legs.

I’m a put you into poverty dawg, because I end careers quicker than your father in law.”

AEW fans were eating the verse up with a spoon, and they also got a kick out of Danielson’s reactions to both the Bella line and the father-in-law line, and you can watch the full segment in the video above.

Savage

https://twitter.com/kappa_dan64/status/1456804841385308169?s=20

Gold

https://twitter.com/conlin_joseph/status/1456804780073013255?s=20

Last Line

https://twitter.com/Producer_Rob/status/1456804812423458816?s=20

Sensational

https://twitter.com/canada_jason/status/1456804816286584839?s=20

Brilliant

https://twitter.com/VJPhoenix/status/1456804817968447496?s=20

Burned

https://twitter.com/AngelaDawn623/status/1456804821151924226?s=20

A Shot