AEW Fans Think Johnny Gargano Will be the Joker in Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is about to kick off with quite the array of talent, but there is still one mystery roster slot that has yet to be revealed, and it's got fans buzzing. Fans are wondering exactly who will end up being in the Joker spot, which going by previous Joker reveals, is set to either be a big debut or an awaited return. Several names are making the rounds amongst fans online, but one name that has picked up a great deal of steam is Johnny Gargano, formerly of WWE NXT. Gargano is a free agent but is focusing on being a new father at the moment, though he has said he has a date in mind regarding his eventual return to the ring. Fans seem to think this would be the perfect debut, and you can find some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Some are even going one step further, predicting that not only will Gargano debut in AEW as part of the Men's tournament but Candice LeRae will debut as the Joker in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament. Some would even like to see them go at another big couple in AEW, that being Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Other names going around for both slots are Cesaro, Miro, Athena, and Nixon Newell. Miro would be the only non-debut there, but fans would be elated to see him, as he's been recovering from an injury and has had to miss some action for a bit. Cesaro decided to not re-sign with WWE earlier this year, while Athena and Newell were both released by WWE last year.