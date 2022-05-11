AEW Fans Think Johnny Gargano Will be the Joker in Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is about to kick off with quite the array of talent, but there is still one mystery roster slot that has yet to be revealed, and it's got fans buzzing. Fans are wondering exactly who will end up being in the Joker spot, which going by previous Joker reveals, is set to either be a big debut or an awaited return. Several names are making the rounds amongst fans online, but one name that has picked up a great deal of steam is Johnny Gargano, formerly of WWE NXT. Gargano is a free agent but is focusing on being a new father at the moment, though he has said he has a date in mind regarding his eventual return to the ring. Fans seem to think this would be the perfect debut, and you can find some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
Some are even going one step further, predicting that not only will Gargano debut in AEW as part of the Men's tournament but Candice LeRae will debut as the Joker in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament. Some would even like to see them go at another big couple in AEW, that being Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.
Other names going around for both slots are Cesaro, Miro, Athena, and Nixon Newell. Miro would be the only non-debut there, but fans would be elated to see him, as he's been recovering from an injury and has had to miss some action for a bit. Cesaro decided to not re-sign with WWE earlier this year, while Athena and Newell were both released by WWE last year.
Who do we think is the *JOKER* for the mens Owen Hart Tournament?
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏— Call Me LEX (@theRedeemerLex) May 11, 2022
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏
PLEASE BE JOHNNY GARGANO 🙏#AEW | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/h9Um9zZ2XZ
Calling it now: Adam Cole & Britt Baker win their respective Owen Hart tournaments & will be bragging about how great they are, when Johnny Gargano & Candice LaRae show up to confront them & start a feud. #AEW— UpperGwladysBlue 🇺🇦 (@UpperGwladysBlu) May 6, 2022
Well, that settles it.
If Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae aren't Jokers in the Owen Hart Tournament I'll only be disappointed. #AEW #OwenHart— LifeofRiley (@CapnTone) May 6, 2022
Johnny Gargano is the joker, he has to be. He's gonna debut in some brand new Gargano/Joker gear. That just makes too much sense for AEW pic.twitter.com/FoHjVO3ENE— Nate Hamer aka Patkilpat aka Dexter Dixon (@SpaceLabX1) May 11, 2022
You ask me who the Joker in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will be against Samoa Joe?
Honestly... it can only be one of three people.
Cesaro
Miro
Johnny Gargano
Anyone else will be a disappointment.
Thoughts?#AEWonTBS #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6ad0UVKpGV— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) May 5, 2022
The heat Johnny Gargano has before he's even set foot in AEW they should put him and Candice with Sammy and his gal and have them be these egotistical millenial vloggers. Play into hardcore fans hating em. #AEWDynamite— Greg Andrews (@Greg_01) May 11, 2022
I'm going for it....— Kaydrian Esau (@KaydrianWebb) May 5, 2022
I think #TheJoker is...
Johnny Gargano#AEWDynamite #OwenHartCup #AEWRampage #AEW pic.twitter.com/PRz2Q38GYR
I like Johnny Gargano.
I would like it if AEW brought him in.
I don't want him breathing the same air as Adam Cole for at least another 3 years. Keep those two away from each other. https://t.co/tkfIMvaoWq— Suit Williams 👔 (@SuitWilliams) May 11, 2022