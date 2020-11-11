Wrestling Fans Are Thrilled to See AEW Channel WWF No Mercy With Their First Console Game
AEW Games' first presentation on Tuesday night showed off their first three games currently in development. While the two mobile games were met with mixed reactions, wrestling fans exploded on social media when they learned the director of the Nintendo 64 classic WWF No Mercy, Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita, would be involved. AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega directly referenced No Mercy — considered by many wrestling fans to be the greatest wrestling game of all time — saying, "what I've been hearing is that you fans want a game that's a little more like No Mercy. A little something like Virtual Pro Wrestling. In other words, you guys want your game to be fun."
Omega confirmed the game would be developed by Yuke's, the Japanese studio behind almost every WWE console game from the first SmackDown! installment in 2000 up until WWE 2K19.
.@AEWGames 1.0 Special Event begins NOW! https://t.co/tg5Cch8sgj via @YouTube— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2020
As of now, neither a title nor a release date has been confirmed for AEW's first console game, though Omega did state it would be playable on current and next-gen consoles.
Check out some of the reactions to AEW's announcement in the list below!
Let's Go!
Yo @AEWGames just announced their first wrestling game is going to be “No Mercy style” directed by No Mercy’s director. IMMEDIATELY LEGIT. AKI ENGINE FEELING LET’S GO. pic.twitter.com/1YUOvkc6HO— Woolie Versus (@WoolieWoolz) November 11, 2020
That's All You Need
This presser has been fairly not good but honestly "We've got a console game coming, we got the dude who made No Mercy working on it" is all people really needed and they gave you that sentence.— Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) November 11, 2020
Finally!
YOOO WE MIGHT GET REAL, HONEST TO GOODNESS WRESTLING GAMES AGAIN! LETS GOOOOhttps://t.co/upmPwym4OZ@AEWGames @CodyRhodes @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX— Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) November 10, 2020
Many Thanks
They got the director of No Mercy and Def Jam with Yukes as the development company? #AEWgames @AEWGames pic.twitter.com/0CvERknxzq— Cory Dallas Standing (@corystanding) November 11, 2020
The Trailer
LET’S GOOOO 🧨 #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/WB4R5mF2i9— NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) November 11, 2020
Legit Hype
Holy shit, AEW got Hideyuki Iwashita (No Mercy director) to work on their game. The hype is real.— Joe D (@Shake_Well) November 11, 2020
Fire
Confirmed: GETA The Creator Of The Classic WWF No Mercy Video Game Will Be Working With @KennyOmegamanX On The Debut @AEWGames clearly this is the early stages But the final Version will be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KIMQFQZurD— B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) November 11, 2020