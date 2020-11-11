Wrestling Fans Are Thrilled to See AEW Channel WWF No Mercy With Their First Console Game

AEW Games' first presentation on Tuesday night showed off their first three games currently in development. While the two mobile games were met with mixed reactions, wrestling fans exploded on social media when they learned the director of the Nintendo 64 classic WWF No Mercy, Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita, would be involved. AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega directly referenced No Mercy — considered by many wrestling fans to be the greatest wrestling game of all time — saying, "what I've been hearing is that you fans want a game that's a little more like No Mercy. A little something like Virtual Pro Wrestling. In other words, you guys want your game to be fun."

Omega confirmed the game would be developed by Yuke's, the Japanese studio behind almost every WWE console game from the first SmackDown! installment in 2000 up until WWE 2K19.

As of now, neither a title nor a release date has been confirmed for AEW's first console game, though Omega did state it would be playable on current and next-gen consoles.

Check out some of the reactions to AEW's announcement in the list below!