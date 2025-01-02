AEW Fans Upset by Surprise Ads on Max Dynamite Debut

A new era of AEW began with tonight’s Dynamite, which not only aired live on TBS as usual but also made its streaming debut on Max as well. Those who tuned in were greeted by Dynamite’s new intro (featuring The Pointer Sisters) and a much brighter presentation in the ring. Fans were delighted by the streaming quality on Max, but one thing they weren’t delighted by was the fact that the episode featured commercials and ads. That’s par for the course on an ad-based plan, but for those paying for ad-free plans, you can understand why still getting commercials was frustrating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who watch live on TBS are used to seeing picture in picture when it’s time for a commercial break, allowing you keep up with the action even if it’s on a smaller screen. Sites like Fite TV on the other hand actually stay with the action throughout the break, so now fans will need to weigh some things when choosing which platform to watch AEW on.

Fans weren’t exactly happy about the development, with many asking why they decided to not do picture in picture, as commercials and ads just take up the whole screen. Bluesky user @starhound.bsky.social wrote, “Welp. I was hyped about #aewdynamite on Max But they’re doing actual commercials instead of staying with the match like Fite TV does So guess we stick with Fite”.

@silkyzubat.bsky.social was one of several annoyed that they still have ads on the ad-free plan, writing, “I’m not surprised, but I am gonna complain about having ads on my ad free version of Max.” @teecozee.bsky.social echoed many sentiments, writing “Wait, so Max has full ads while TBS has Picture in Picture? Not cool. Not cool at all. #AEWDynamite”

@shamemonster.bsky.social agreed, writing, “Uh… commercial free ain’t commercial free? Not cool. #AEWDynamite #AEWonMAX”. This wasn’t announced ahead of time so many were surprised, including @fixurheartordie.bsky.social, who wrote, “Well, we know if there’s commercials or not on the Max feed now, RIP. #AEWDynamite 🤼”.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is something that stays or ends up changing, and we’ll keep you posted. The good news is that the stream hasn’t had any issues so far and the picture looks great, so while ads are certainly annoying if you are paying for ad-free, those positives might still be worth it enough to stick with Max.

What did you think of AEW’s debut on Max? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!